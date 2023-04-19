Members of the Young Women’s Christian Association in Seoul hold banners reading “No Fukushima radioactive water”. Photo: EPA-EFE
South Korea to step up inspections of seafood imports ahead of Fukushima water release
- The fisheries ministry and coastguard will check from May 1 to June 30 to ensure merchants are properly labelling imported seafood
- If the country of origin is falsely labelled, those responsible could face 7 years in prison or a fine of up to US$75,392
Members of the Young Women’s Christian Association in Seoul hold banners reading “No Fukushima radioactive water”. Photo: EPA-EFE