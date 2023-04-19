A South Korean survivor of forced labour under Japan’s 1910-1945 colonial occupation at a protest in March. Photo: Reuters
Forced labour victim, 95, calls for prompt court decision against Japanese firms
- Kim Sung-joo, 95, is one of three surviving South Korean victims of Japan’s wartime forced labour and wants the issue to be ‘solved as soon as possible’
- Yoon Suk Yeol’s government has been criticised for being ‘submissive’ after announcing a compensation fund without Japan’s contributions
