A South Korean survivor of forced labour under Japan’s 1910-1945 colonial occupation at a protest in March. Photo: Reuters
A South Korean survivor of forced labour under Japan’s 1910-1945 colonial occupation at a protest in March. Photo: Reuters
South Korea
Asia /  East Asia

Forced labour victim, 95, calls for prompt court decision against Japanese firms

  • Kim Sung-joo, 95, is one of three surviving South Korean victims of Japan’s wartime forced labour and wants the issue to be ‘solved as soon as possible’
  • Yoon Suk Yeol’s government has been criticised for being ‘submissive’ after announcing a compensation fund without Japan’s contributions

The Korea Times
The Korea Times

Updated: 6:43pm, 19 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A South Korean survivor of forced labour under Japan’s 1910-1945 colonial occupation at a protest in March. Photo: Reuters
A South Korean survivor of forced labour under Japan’s 1910-1945 colonial occupation at a protest in March. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE