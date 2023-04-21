Hironori Aoki has been given a two-and-a-half year suspended sentence for bribing an executive of the Tokyo Olympics organising committee. Photo: AFP
Tokyo Olympic Games sponsor sentenced for bribing committee organiser
- Hironori Aoki, ex-boss of suit company Aoki, paid US$209,000 to Haruyuki Takahashi, a former executive of the 2020 games’ organising committee
- Takahashi has been charged with accepting bribes in return for helping companies get selected as Olympic sponsors or marketing agents
Hironori Aoki has been given a two-and-a-half year suspended sentence for bribing an executive of the Tokyo Olympics organising committee. Photo: AFP