Hironori Aoki has been given a two-and-a-half year suspended sentence for bribing an executive of the Tokyo Olympics organising committee. Photo: AFP
Hironori Aoki has been given a two-and-a-half year suspended sentence for bribing an executive of the Tokyo Olympics organising committee. Photo: AFP
Japan
Asia /  East Asia

Tokyo Olympic Games sponsor sentenced for bribing committee organiser

  • Hironori Aoki, ex-boss of suit company Aoki, paid US$209,000 to Haruyuki Takahashi, a former executive of the 2020 games’ organising committee
  • Takahashi has been charged with accepting bribes in return for helping companies get selected as Olympic sponsors or marketing agents

Kyodo
Kyodo

Updated: 7:00pm, 21 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Hironori Aoki has been given a two-and-a-half year suspended sentence for bribing an executive of the Tokyo Olympics organising committee. Photo: AFP
Hironori Aoki has been given a two-and-a-half year suspended sentence for bribing an executive of the Tokyo Olympics organising committee. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE