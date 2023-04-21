US military conducts a demonstration flight of an unmanned aerial vehicle at the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force’s air base in 2022. Photo: Kyodo
Japan to develop drones to boost maritime security against China
- In an updated policy, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s government warns that China’s rise has rapidly changed the military balance in the Indo-Pacific region
- The draft of the policy also proposed resource-poor Japan should implement measures to facilitate the use of ocean-derived energy, such as wind power
