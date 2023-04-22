Children held by their parents start their “Baby-cry Sumo” match, resumed for the first time in four years due to the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: AFP
Japan’s ‘crying baby sumo’ festival returns after coronavirus pandemic

  • In the traditional ritual, toddlers wearing ceremonial aprons are held up by their parents and face each other in the sumo ring
  • Staff wearing ‘oni’ demon masks attempt to make the babies cry, with the first to bawl declared the winner by a sumo referee

Updated: 4:55pm, 22 Apr, 2023

