Children held by their parents start their “Baby-cry Sumo” match, resumed for the first time in four years due to the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: AFP
Japan’s ‘crying baby sumo’ festival returns after coronavirus pandemic
- In the traditional ritual, toddlers wearing ceremonial aprons are held up by their parents and face each other in the sumo ring
- Staff wearing ‘oni’ demon masks attempt to make the babies cry, with the first to bawl declared the winner by a sumo referee
