The G7 club of rich nations vowed not to let Russia inflict “starvation” on Ukrainians. Ukraine is one of the world’s top producers and the Russian invasion had blocked 20 million tonnes of grain in its ports until the safe passage deal was agreed in July. Photo: AFP
G7 calls for extension, full implementation and expansion of Black Sea grain deal
- Brokered by the UN and Turkey, the deal allows Ukraine to export more than 27 million tonnes of grain from several of its Black Sea ports
- Russia, which invaded Ukraine last year signalled it will not allow the deal to continue beyond May 18 due to demands to facilitate its own grain exports has not been met
