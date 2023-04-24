Ron DeSantis kicked off an international tour in Tokyo on Monday that’s seen as a bid to burnish his diplomatic and security credentials ahead of a 2024 presidential run. Photo: EPA-EFE
‘A strong Japan is good for America’, US presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis says on Tokyo trip

  • DeSantis told PM Fumio Kishida he ‘very much’ applauded Japan’s efforts to boost its defences amid threats from North Korea and China’s rise
  • He says he’s overseas to build business opportunities for his home state of Florida, but many see it as a bid to burnish his presidential credentials

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 12:56pm, 24 Apr, 2023

