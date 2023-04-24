Office workers check financial services app Toss on their mobile phones as they gather at Seoul Museum of Art in Seoul during a lunch break earlier this month. Photo: Reuters
Struggling South Koreans tap the Toss app in pursuit of pennies, extra cash
- South Korea’s latest moneymaking trend involves loyalty apps that offer cash and points for walking steps, completing tasks – or even just tapping
- Surveys suggest as many as three in four adults now earn cash using applications such as Toss, which can generate up to 10 US cents at a time
