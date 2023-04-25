Yosuke Takahata (left) poses in front of his car with a woman dressed up as anime character Daiwa Scarlet during an “itasha” festival in Tokyo last month. Photo: AFP
Yosuke Takahata (left) poses in front of his car with a woman dressed up as anime character Daiwa Scarlet during an “itasha” festival in Tokyo last month. Photo: AFP
Japan
Asia /  East Asia

Japan’s anime-loving cringeworthy car owners don’t care what you think. Meet the ‘itasha’ aficionados

  • ‘Itasha’ means cringeworthy car, reflecting the misfit image the vehicles had when they first started appearing on Japanese roads around 20 years ago
  • But perceptions have begun to change, with anime and other hobby subcultures gaining a new mainstream acceptance in Japan

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:02pm, 25 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Yosuke Takahata (left) poses in front of his car with a woman dressed up as anime character Daiwa Scarlet during an “itasha” festival in Tokyo last month. Photo: AFP
Yosuke Takahata (left) poses in front of his car with a woman dressed up as anime character Daiwa Scarlet during an “itasha” festival in Tokyo last month. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE