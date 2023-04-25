Yosuke Nagai of Accept International. Sometimes Nagai must wear a bulletproof vest, and he always carries emergency medical supplies with him, such as a haemostatic agent used to stop wounds from bleeding. Photo: Facebook/Accept International
‘I will die out here somewhere’: the Japanese man supporting terrorist deradicalisation efforts at risk of death
- Yosuke Nagai, 31, has spent the last decade in war-torn countries such as Somalia and Yemen, helping young men leave terrorist groups
- His Tokyo-based non-profit Accept International runs a ‘surrender hotline’, offering refuge to those trying to escape terrorist groups
