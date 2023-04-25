South Korea’s President Yoon Suk-yeol was in hot water after comments he made about former colonial power Japan not needing to ‘kneel down’ to improve ties went viral on social media. Photo: Pool/AFP
South Korean president Yoon Suk-yeol’s office defends viral Japan comments, blames ‘possible mistranslations’ for furore
- President Yoon Suk-yeol’s comments about former colonial power Japan not needing to ‘kneel down’ to improve ties went viral on social media
- Yoon’s party blamed ‘possible mistranslations’, saying the opposition had been whipping up ‘anti-Japanese sentiment’ without checking the actual comments
