South Korea’s President Yoon Suk-yeol was in hot water after comments he made about former colonial power Japan not needing to ‘kneel down’ to improve ties went viral on social media. Photo: Pool/AFP
South Korea
South Korean president Yoon Suk-yeol’s office defends viral Japan comments, blames ‘possible mistranslations’ for furore

  • President Yoon Suk-yeol’s comments about former colonial power Japan not needing to ‘kneel down’ to improve ties went viral on social media
  • Yoon’s party blamed ‘possible mistranslations’, saying the opposition had been whipping up ‘anti-Japanese sentiment’ without checking the actual comments

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 5:17pm, 25 Apr, 2023

