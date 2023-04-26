A model of the Hakuto Japanese lunar lander is displayed at the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation in Tokyo on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
A model of the Hakuto Japanese lunar lander is displayed at the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation in Tokyo on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Japan
Asia /  East Asia

Japan’s ispace loses contact with moon lander, failure assumed

  • The spacecraft was moments away from its planned touchdown – if successful, the mission would have been the world’s first commercial lunar landing
  • Named Hakuto, Japanese for white rabbit, the spacecraft had targeted Atlas crater in the northeastern section of the moon’s near side

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 1:53am, 26 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A model of the Hakuto Japanese lunar lander is displayed at the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation in Tokyo on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
A model of the Hakuto Japanese lunar lander is displayed at the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation in Tokyo on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE