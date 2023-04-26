All Nippon Airways’ (ANA) planes at Tokyo’s Haneda airport. Japan’s largest airline has decided to cancel cut-price tickets mistakenly sold because of a currency glitch. Photo: Reuters
Japan’s largest airline goes back on promise to honour cut-price premium tickets sold in error

  • All Nippon Airways initially said it would honour the premium seats that were sold at rock-bottom prices in a currency glitch last week
  • One Hong Kong resident had snagged US$250,000 of tickets for US$17,000, including a first-class round-trip flight to the Caribbean for only US$890

Business Insider

Updated: 9:17am, 26 Apr, 2023

