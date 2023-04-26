Japanese anime producer and industry heavyweight Masao Maruyama said he fears Japan is losing its edge. Photo: AFP
Anime expert warns ‘Japan will be overtaken in no time’ by China
- Industry heavyweight Masao Maruyama fears Japan is losing its anime edge because of a tilt towards commercialism amid rising Chinese competition
- Success has distracted Japan from systematically fostering next-generation talent, he said, even as China invests aggressively in young animators
