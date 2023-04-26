Japanese anime producer and industry heavyweight Masao Maruyama said he fears Japan is losing its edge. Photo: AFP
Japanese anime producer and industry heavyweight Masao Maruyama said he fears Japan is losing its edge. Photo: AFP
Japan
Asia /  East Asia

Anime expert warns ‘Japan will be overtaken in no time’ by China

  • Industry heavyweight Masao Maruyama fears Japan is losing its anime edge because of a tilt towards commercialism amid rising Chinese competition
  • Success has distracted Japan from systematically fostering next-generation talent, he said, even as China invests aggressively in young animators

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:02pm, 26 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Japanese anime producer and industry heavyweight Masao Maruyama said he fears Japan is losing its edge. Photo: AFP
Japanese anime producer and industry heavyweight Masao Maruyama said he fears Japan is losing its edge. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE