South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (R) met with Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday in Washington to call for investment in his country, .Photo: EPA-EFE/YONHAP/Pool
South Korea’s Yoon Suk-yeol meets with Tesla’s Elon Musk and offers tax breaks to build car factory
- Musk told Yoon that South Korea remains among the top candidates to host a new Tesla factory and he anticipates a chance to visit
- Yoon also expressed hope to Musk that South Korean businesses would expand cooperation with SpaceX for space exploration
