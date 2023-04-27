People attend the Tokyo Rainbow Pride Parade in Tokyo on April 23, to show support for members of the LGBT community. Photo: AFP
Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party will try to pass LGBTQ law ahead of G7 summit
- LDP member Toshiaki Endo said he’s willing to have the ruling coalition submit a bill without opposition backing if no agreement can be reached
- Japan is the only G7 nation that does not have laws banning discrimination against LGBTQ people or give legal recognition to same-sex unions
