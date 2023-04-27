President Joe Biden reacts as South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol sings the song American Pie by Don Mclean in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington. Photo: AP
South Korea’s Yoon Suk-yeol sings ‘American Pie’ gets standing ovation at Biden’s White House state dinner
- Joe Biden told Yoon he had ‘no damn idea’ he could sing, and then presented him with a guitar signed by Don McLean, who wrote the song ‘American Pie’
- It is not Yoon’s first time singing in public. On the campaign trail in 2021, he appeared on a famous South Korean TV show and sang a K-pop ballad
