Fuminori Tsuchiko treats a girl with cookies outside of his cafe in Kharkiv, Ukraine on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war
Asia /  East Asia

Elderly Japanese man opens free cafe in Ukraine’s Kharkiv

  • Fuminori Tsuchiko, 75, first visited as a tourist, then returned after Russia invaded, living in a subway station and working as a volunteer distributing food
  • He now runs a cafe with a Ukranian he met at the station, mainly thanks to donations from fellow Japanese people via social media

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:00am, 28 Apr, 2023

