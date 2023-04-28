Fuminori Tsuchiko treats a girl with cookies outside of his cafe in Kharkiv, Ukraine on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Elderly Japanese man opens free cafe in Ukraine’s Kharkiv
- Fuminori Tsuchiko, 75, first visited as a tourist, then returned after Russia invaded, living in a subway station and working as a volunteer distributing food
- He now runs a cafe with a Ukranian he met at the station, mainly thanks to donations from fellow Japanese people via social media
