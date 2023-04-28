Tourists take a selfie under blooming cherry blossoms in Kyoto, Japan. Photo: Reuters
Tourists take a selfie under blooming cherry blossoms in Kyoto, Japan. Photo: Reuters
Japan
Asia /  East Asia

Japan ends Covid-19 travel rules to make most of ‘golden week’ holiday rush

  • The government will no longer require arrivals to present vaccination records or a negative coronavirus test taken within 72 hours of departure
  • It also scrapped random testing of passengers from China

Kyodo
Updated: 5:30pm, 28 Apr, 2023

