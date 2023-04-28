Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has adopted a new five-year ocean policy that calls for stronger maritime security. Photo: AP
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has adopted a new five-year ocean policy that calls for stronger maritime security. Photo: AP
Japan
Asia /  East Asia

Japan ocean policy vows tougher security amid China threat, ‘tense situation’, says Kishida

  • New policy by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s Cabinet urges faster development of autonomous underwater vehicles and remotely operated robots for surveillance
  • Cited threats include Chinese coastguard ships’ intrusions into Japanese waters, military exercises by China and Russia, North Korea’s repeated missile launches

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 5:08pm, 28 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has adopted a new five-year ocean policy that calls for stronger maritime security. Photo: AP
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has adopted a new five-year ocean policy that calls for stronger maritime security. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE