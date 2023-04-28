Japanese troops jump from US Air Force aircraft during a joint military drill among Japan, US, Britain and Australia. Photo: Reuters
Japan on track for defence pacts with Australia, Britain, amid China concerns
- House of Councillors approved the RAAs, which set rules for the transport of personnel, weapons and supplies, after House of Representatives gave green light
- In a veiled counter to China’s aggressive posture in the Indo-Pacific, the agreement would make Canberra and London Tokyo’s access agreement partners
