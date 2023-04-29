Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Photo: KCNA/KNS via AP
Kim Jong-un’s sister blasts ‘senile’ Biden over ‘end’ of North Korea regime warning
- Kim Yo-jong said a Washington-Seoul deal aimed at strengthening deterrence against Pyongyang would only make things worse
- She also called Biden ‘too miscalculating and irresponsibly brave’ over his warning that North Korean nuclear aggression would result in the end of its regime
