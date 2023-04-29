Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Photo: KCNA/KNS via AP
Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Photo: KCNA/KNS via AP
North Korea
Asia /  East Asia

Kim Jong-un’s sister blasts ‘senile’ Biden over ‘end’ of North Korea regime warning

  • Kim Yo-jong said a Washington-Seoul deal aimed at strengthening deterrence against Pyongyang would only make things worse
  • She also called Biden ‘too miscalculating and irresponsibly brave’ over his warning that North Korean nuclear aggression would result in the end of its regime

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 9:33am, 29 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Photo: KCNA/KNS via AP
Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Photo: KCNA/KNS via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE