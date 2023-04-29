The first day of a two-day meeting of the Group of Seven digital and technology ministers in Takasaki, Gunma Prefecture, eastern Japan. Photo: Kyodo
G7 ministers focus on AI risks, digital infrastructure in pre-summit meeting in Japan
- Among the aims is the promotion of technologies to improve the flow of cross-border data and a free and open internet
- The rapid progress of AI development has highlighted the need for international standards to govern the technology
The first day of a two-day meeting of the Group of Seven digital and technology ministers in Takasaki, Gunma Prefecture, eastern Japan. Photo: Kyodo