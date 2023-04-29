Japanese women will now be able to take the abortion pill called Mifepristone by British pharmaceutical company Linepharma. Photo: TNS
Japan approves abortion pill for the first time
- Abortion is legal in Japan up to 22 weeks but consent is usually required from a spouse or partner, and until now a surgical procedure had been the only option
- Campaigners in Japan are also pushing for better access to the morning-after pill, which prevents pregnancy
