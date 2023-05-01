North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his daughter watch the test-firing of an intercontinental ballistic missile from an undisclosed location last month. Photo: KCNA via KNS/AFP
North Korea says region on ‘brink of nuclear war’ after US-South Korea summit deal

  • The allies agreed last week to regularly deploy US strategic assets, including the first nuclear-armed submarine to visit South Korea since the 1980s
  • Washington’s aim is ‘to turn the whole of South Korea into its biggest nuclear war outpost in the Far East’, North Korean state media said on Monday

Reuters

Updated: 10:27am, 1 May, 2023

