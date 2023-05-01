North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his daughter watch the test-firing of an intercontinental ballistic missile from an undisclosed location last month. Photo: KCNA via KNS/AFP
North Korea says region on ‘brink of nuclear war’ after US-South Korea summit deal
- The allies agreed last week to regularly deploy US strategic assets, including the first nuclear-armed submarine to visit South Korea since the 1980s
- Washington’s aim is ‘to turn the whole of South Korea into its biggest nuclear war outpost in the Far East’, North Korean state media said on Monday
