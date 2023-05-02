A gallery visitor takes a picture of Maurizio Cattelan’s “Comedian” at Art Basel Miami 2019, where the banana was also eaten by a performance artist. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
He walked into an art gallery in South Korea and ate a banana – worth US$160,000
- The unnamed art student told Leeum Museum of Art in Seoul that he ate part of Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan’s ‘Comedian’ because he was hungry
- He told reporters damaging Cattelan’s artwork could be considered an artistic act in itself – and he isn’t even the first to do so
