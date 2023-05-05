A house collapsed over a vehicle in Suzu in Ishikawa Prefecture after an earthquake rocked the region. Photo: Kyodo
Japan
Asia /  East Asia

Powerful earthquake hits Japan – at least one person killed

  • The Japan Meteorological Agency measured the quake at a magnitude of 6.5 and said it was centred at a depth of about 12km
  • People were injured in Ishikawa prefecture and homes damaged with fears rain could trigger mudslides, causing further damage

Associated Press

Updated: 9:04pm, 5 May, 2023

