A house collapsed over a vehicle in Suzu in Ishikawa Prefecture after an earthquake rocked the region. Photo: Kyodo
Powerful earthquake hits Japan – at least one person killed
- The Japan Meteorological Agency measured the quake at a magnitude of 6.5 and said it was centred at a depth of about 12km
- People were injured in Ishikawa prefecture and homes damaged with fears rain could trigger mudslides, causing further damage
