Ryuji Kimura, the suspect in an attack on Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Photo: AP
Japan PM attack suspect served fresh arrest warrant over explosives
- Investigators say they have confiscated gunpowder from Ryuji Kimura’s home, along with metal nuts in one of the two pipe bombs collected at the scene
- Kimura was arrested on April 15 for allegedly throwing an explosive device at Fumio Kishida just before the prime minister was about to make a speech
