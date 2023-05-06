Ryuji Kimura, the suspect in an attack on Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Photo: AP
Japan PM attack suspect served fresh arrest warrant over explosives

  • Investigators say they have confiscated gunpowder from Ryuji Kimura’s home, along with metal nuts in one of the two pipe bombs collected at the scene
  • Kimura was arrested on April 15 for allegedly throwing an explosive device at Fumio Kishida just before the prime minister was about to make a speech

Kyodo
Updated: 4:34pm, 6 May, 2023

