South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, right, shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during a press conference after their meeting in Seoul on Sunday, their second summit in less than two months. Photo: via AP
Japan
South Korea, Japan seek to deepen cooperation for ‘world peace’ amid North Korea threat

  • President Yoon Suk-yeol, welcoming Japan’s PM Fumio Kishida to landmark summit, said unresolved historical issues should not block deepening ties
  • Discussions included threat from Pyongyang and Japan’s planned release of treated radioactive water from crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant

Reuters
Updated: 7:08pm, 7 May, 2023

