British Prime Minster Margaret Thatcher attended the 1979 G7 summit in Tokyo. Photo: Getty Images
Japan
UK feared Japan would spy on it at G7 Tokyo summit in 1979, declassified papers reveal

  • Security experts warned that Japan, ‘world’s most advanced nation’, could be recording information via equipment supplied to UK delegation
  • ‘There is no speech protection whatsoever. The only means of ensuring it would involve tearing walls and ceilings apart beforehand,’ said a foreign office official

Kyodo
Updated: 3:00am, 9 May, 2023

