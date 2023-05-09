British Prime Minster Margaret Thatcher attended the 1979 G7 summit in Tokyo. Photo: Getty Images
UK feared Japan would spy on it at G7 Tokyo summit in 1979, declassified papers reveal
- Security experts warned that Japan, ‘world’s most advanced nation’, could be recording information via equipment supplied to UK delegation
- ‘There is no speech protection whatsoever. The only means of ensuring it would involve tearing walls and ceilings apart beforehand,’ said a foreign office official
British Prime Minster Margaret Thatcher attended the 1979 G7 summit in Tokyo. Photo: Getty Images