Jeju Island, South Korea is pushing to enact a bill that prevents owners of establishments from designating their businesses as child-free zones. Photo: Shutterstock
South Korea
Jeju Island wants to ban ‘child-free’ businesses. South Koreans have mixed feelings

  • Jeju Island is pushing to enact a bill that prevents owners of establishments from designating their businesses as child-free zones
  • Supporters for such zones place importance on the rights of people to not be disturbed, while objectors claim they infringe on the human rights of children

The Korea Times
The Korea Times

Updated: 7:00am, 10 May, 2023

