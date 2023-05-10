Jeju Island, South Korea is pushing to enact a bill that prevents owners of establishments from designating their businesses as child-free zones. Photo: Shutterstock
Jeju Island wants to ban ‘child-free’ businesses. South Koreans have mixed feelings
- Jeju Island is pushing to enact a bill that prevents owners of establishments from designating their businesses as child-free zones
- Supporters for such zones place importance on the rights of people to not be disturbed, while objectors claim they infringe on the human rights of children
