In lowering the coronavirus alert level from ‘critical’ to plainly ‘alert’ starting on June 1, South Korean health authorities will also lift mask mandates in pharmacies and small clinics. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: South Korea to lift quarantine mandate for Covid-19, end testing for travellers
- Health officials will continue to recommend people isolate for five days if they test positive for the virus – seven-day quarantines had been required for virus carriers
- Testing recommendations for international arrivals will end on June 1. Travellers had been advised to take PCR tests within three days of arriving in the country
