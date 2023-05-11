A damaged building following an earthquake in Kisarazu, Chiba prefecture, near Tokyo. Photo: AP
A damaged building following an earthquake in Kisarazu, Chiba prefecture, near Tokyo. Photo: AP
Japan
Asia /  East Asia

Several injured as predawn earthquake rattles Tokyo Bay area

  • In Chiba Prefecture 5 people were hurt, while in Kanagawa Prefecture a woman fell and a man was hit on the head by a light falling from a shelf as he was asleep
  • The quake registered an upper 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Kisarazu, a lower 5 in Kimitsu, both in Chiba Prefecture, and a 4 in other areas

Kyodo
Kyodo

Updated: 6:26pm, 11 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A damaged building following an earthquake in Kisarazu, Chiba prefecture, near Tokyo. Photo: AP
A damaged building following an earthquake in Kisarazu, Chiba prefecture, near Tokyo. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE