North Korean soldiers use former South Korean defence minister Kim Kwan-jin’s image as the target for gunnery exercises at an undisclosed location. File photo: KCNA via KNS/AFP
‘Soldier most feared by North Korea’ returns to Seoul military as Yoon talks tough on nuclear threat
- Former defence minister Kim Kwan-jin to head a key panel tasked with reforming the South Korean military
- North Korea has used images of Kim, known for his ‘shoot first, report later’ approach, as the targets for gunnery exercises
