North Korean soldiers use former South Korean defence minister Kim Kwan-jin’s image as the target for gunnery exercises at an undisclosed location. File photo: KCNA via KNS/AFP
North Korean soldiers use former South Korean defence minister Kim Kwan-jin’s image as the target for gunnery exercises at an undisclosed location. File photo: KCNA via KNS/AFP
South Korea
Asia /  East Asia

‘Soldier most feared by North Korea’ returns to Seoul military as Yoon talks tough on nuclear threat

  • Former defence minister Kim Kwan-jin to head a key panel tasked with reforming the South Korean military
  • North Korea has used images of Kim, known for his ‘shoot first, report later’ approach, as the targets for gunnery exercises

The Korea Times
The Korea Times

Updated: 12:15pm, 12 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
North Korean soldiers use former South Korean defence minister Kim Kwan-jin’s image as the target for gunnery exercises at an undisclosed location. File photo: KCNA via KNS/AFP
North Korean soldiers use former South Korean defence minister Kim Kwan-jin’s image as the target for gunnery exercises at an undisclosed location. File photo: KCNA via KNS/AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE