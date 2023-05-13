Guests bathe at a hot spring resort in Hakone, Japan. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese cash keeps Japan’s struggling hot spring resorts popular with honeymooners bubbling
- An exodus of money from China has turned into a lifeline for cash-strapped inns and hotels fighting to survive after years of Covid curbs
- Some are also looking for business opportunities that will help them gain residency in Japan, but deep-seated mistrust of outsiders, and of Chinese in particular, remains a barrier
