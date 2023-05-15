Japan’s digital reform minister pictured during a meeting of Group of Seven ministers last month. Kono Taro asks that his name be written in Japanese style, with surname first. Photo: Kyodo
He’s the guy pushing Japan to embrace AI. But ChatGPT doesn’t even know who he is
- ‘I asked ChatGPT who Kono Taro is and he came back with the wrong answer,’ said the minister, who asks that his name be written in the Japanese style
- The outspoken official, who lost to Fumio Kishida in a run-off vote two years ago, said the chatbot had identified him as the prime minister of Japan
Japan’s digital reform minister pictured during a meeting of Group of Seven ministers last month. Kono Taro asks that his name be written in Japanese style, with surname first. Photo: Kyodo