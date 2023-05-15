An okonomiyaki filled with cabbage, egg, meat and seafood being prepared at Chinchikurin restaurant in Hiroshima. Photo: Reuters
An okonomiyaki filled with cabbage, egg, meat and seafood being prepared at Chinchikurin restaurant in Hiroshima. Photo: Reuters
Japan lays on sauerkraut, maple syrup and sardine pancakes for G7 summit

  • Hiroshima, the host city of this year’s G7 meet, has around 800 restaurants specialising in ‘okonomiyaki’ – whose name means ‘cooked as you like’
  • The ingredients typically include noodles, cabbage, batter, and meat, but for the G7 new variations have been dreamed up with foods from each nation

Updated: 1:01pm, 15 May, 2023

