A passer-by in Tokyo looks at a news report on the death of Johnny Kitagawa, founder of the Johnny and Associates talent agency, in 2019. Photo: Kyodo via AP
A passer-by in Tokyo looks at a news report on the death of Johnny Kitagawa, founder of the Johnny and Associates talent agency, in 2019. Photo: Kyodo via AP
Japan
Asia /  East Asia

Johnny Kitagawa’s niece says sorry over Japan pop mogul’s sex abuse: ‘I did not know’

  • Johnny Kitagawa, the late founder of boy band agency Johnny and Associates, had a long-alleged history of sexual abuse against young boys
  • In her apology video and statement, his niece and current president of Johnny and Associates Julie Fujishima didn’t confirm or deny the allegations

Agence France-PresseBloomberg
Agence France-Presse and Bloomberg

Updated: 3:07pm, 15 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A passer-by in Tokyo looks at a news report on the death of Johnny Kitagawa, founder of the Johnny and Associates talent agency, in 2019. Photo: Kyodo via AP
A passer-by in Tokyo looks at a news report on the death of Johnny Kitagawa, founder of the Johnny and Associates talent agency, in 2019. Photo: Kyodo via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE