Alexander Campagna and his wife Andrea opened up their home to stranded South Korean tourists during a massive snowstorm in December. Photo: Alexander Campagna/Facebook
‘Honour and blessing’: US couple who opened home to South Korean tourists during Christmas blizzard visit Korea
- Alexander Campagna, 41, and his wife Andrea heard a knock at the door on December 22 during a horrific blizzard that ended with almost 40 people dead
- The Campagnas sheltered 10 Koreans, some of whom cooked up a Korean storm during their three-day stay; now the pair are in Korea, reunited with their friends
Alexander Campagna and his wife Andrea opened up their home to stranded South Korean tourists during a massive snowstorm in December. Photo: Alexander Campagna/Facebook