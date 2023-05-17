An elderly man is seen reflected in a stock indicator showing share prices of Japanese companies in Tokyo. M&A Research Institute aims to help the ageing owners of small and medium-sized businesses find successors. Photo: AFP
He made US$950 million using AI to find successors for Japan’s ageing business owners

  • Shunsaku Sagami founded M&A Research Institute in 2018 to match ageing owners of small and medium-sized businesses with heirs using an AI algorithm
  • The 32-year-old is now worth US$950 million thanks to a three-fold surge in his company’s share price since its 2022 debut on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

Business Insider
Updated: 2:19pm, 17 May, 2023

