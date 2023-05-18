Japanese kabuki actor Ennosuke Ichikawa. Photo: Jiji Press/AFP
Popular Japanese theatre star Ennosuke Ichikawa found collapsed at home, parents dead

  • The famed kabuki actor’s agent found him collapsed along with his parents, who were confirmed dead
  • Police discovered what appears to be a suicide note written by Ichikawa at his Tokyo house

Updated: 3:18pm, 18 May, 2023

