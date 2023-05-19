North Korean soldiers (not pictured) killed a child trying to take fuel so he could pay school fees, witnesses say. Photo: AFP
North Korean student beaten to death by soldiers after trying to take some fuel to pay school fees
- The boy, along with three others, attempted to siphon petrol from a military truck, when soldiers having lunch nearby beat the children up, sources say
- The government often orders students to pay cash, act as cheap labour, or provide materials for state projects
