Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrives at Hiroshima airport on Saturday. Photo: Kyodo News via AP
Ukraine’s Zelensky lands in Japan, says G7 summit will bring peace ‘closer’
- Zelensky’s surprise appearance at the Hiroshima meeting came after he welcomed a ‘historic’ US decision to allow Ukraine to get F-16 jets
- White House insisted there was no about-turn in Washington policy but the decision was based on the ‘exigencies of the conflict’
