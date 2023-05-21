Members of a civic group hold a rally in Seoul, South Korea, protesting Japan’s plan to release radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant. Photo: EPA-EFE
South Korea delegation arrives in Japan for Fukushima water inspection
- 21 experts in the nuclear reactor, radiation and other sectors were dispatched as concerns linger over the potential impact of the treated water
- Japan pledged to discharge the water, which became contaminated after being pumped in to cool melted reactor fuel at the complex
Members of a civic group hold a rally in Seoul, South Korea, protesting Japan’s plan to release radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant. Photo: EPA-EFE