Members of a civic group hold a rally in Seoul, South Korea, protesting Japan’s plan to release radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant. Photo: EPA-EFE
Japan
South Korea delegation arrives in Japan for Fukushima water inspection

  • 21 experts in the nuclear reactor, radiation and other sectors were dispatched as concerns linger over the potential impact of the treated water
  • Japan pledged to discharge the water, which became contaminated after being pumped in to cool melted reactor fuel at the complex

Kyodo
Updated: 6:35pm, 21 May, 2023

