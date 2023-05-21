Leaders at the G7 summit in Hiroshima offer flowers at the cenotaph for atomic bomb victims at the Peace Memorial Park in the western Japanese city. Photo: Kyodo
Japan, South Korea leaders pray at memorial for Korean atomic bomb victims in Hiroshima, amid talks about security
- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol paid tribute to tens of thousands of Koreans who died in the attack 78 years ago
- The two leaders held talks after laying flowers, and joined US President Joe Biden later for discussions about further deepening security cooperation
