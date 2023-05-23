More than three dozen papers from the world’s largest nuclear power plant in Kashiwazaki, Japan are unaccounted for after an employee placed a stack of documents on top of a car before driving off and losing them. Photo: Reuters
Japan may keep world’s largest nuclear plant closed because of papers left on a car roof
- More than three dozen documents are unaccounted for after an employee placed a stack of documents on top of a car before driving off and losing them
- The incident comes a week after Japanese regulators postponed the restart of Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant due to safety lapses
