More than three dozen papers from the world’s largest nuclear power plant in Kashiwazaki, Japan are unaccounted for after an employee placed a stack of documents on top of a car before driving off and losing them. Photo: Reuters
Japan may keep world’s largest nuclear plant closed because of papers left on a car roof

  • More than three dozen documents are unaccounted for after an employee placed a stack of documents on top of a car before driving off and losing them
  • The incident comes a week after Japanese regulators postponed the restart of Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant due to safety lapses

Bloomberg
Updated: 11:58am, 23 May, 2023

