Tanks that store treated water at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station. Photo: TEPCO
S Korea experts have completed checks on Fukushima radioactive water release facilities
- ‘We saw every necessary facility that was included in the initial plan,’ said Yoo Guk-hee, head of the 21-member delegation
- His team will hold talks with Japanese officials in Tokyo on Thursday before returning home on Friday
Tanks that store treated water at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station. Photo: TEPCO