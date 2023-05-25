LG Display has apologised to its employees over the incident. Photo: Reuters
South Korea police investigate after apparently overworked LG Display staffer kills himself on his wedding anniversary
- LG Display CEO Jeong Ho-young apologised to the employees and set up a panel to find out the reason behind the man’s death
- Workers claimed it has been usual for them to work all night and rewrite their respective reports many times due to incompetent management
