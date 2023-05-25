An executive of Swatch Japan developed an adjustment disorder after being relentlessly bullied by her boss. File photo: Bloomberg
Japan Swatch executive suffers mental illness after bullying by boss who called her ‘stupid’
- The woman developed an adjustment disorder after being relentlessly scolded by the company’s president, and officials have recognised the case as an industrial accident
- A labour union called for the boss’ resignation, saying she is unfit for her position
An executive of Swatch Japan developed an adjustment disorder after being relentlessly bullied by her boss. File photo: Bloomberg