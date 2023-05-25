An executive of Swatch Japan developed an adjustment disorder after being relentlessly bullied by her boss. File photo: Bloomberg
An executive of Swatch Japan developed an adjustment disorder after being relentlessly bullied by her boss. File photo: Bloomberg
Japan
Asia /  East Asia

Japan Swatch executive suffers mental illness after bullying by boss who called her ‘stupid’

  • The woman developed an adjustment disorder after being relentlessly scolded by the company’s president, and officials have recognised the case as an industrial accident
  • A labour union called for the boss’ resignation, saying she is unfit for her position

Kyodo
Kyodo

Updated: 1:31pm, 25 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
An executive of Swatch Japan developed an adjustment disorder after being relentlessly bullied by her boss. File photo: Bloomberg
An executive of Swatch Japan developed an adjustment disorder after being relentlessly bullied by her boss. File photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE