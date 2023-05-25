A Ukrainian soldier pets a cat next to artillery shells in the Donetsk region. Photo: EPA-EFE
South Korea sends artillery shells to Ukraine via US after reaching ‘secret’ agreement
- The move came after Seoul’s initial resistance toward arming Kyiv
- President Yoon in April said it might be difficult for his government to adhere to only providing humanitarian help if Ukraine faced a large-scale civilian attack
